SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from the city of Watertown to the North Dakota border starting at 7 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable during the evening and overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.