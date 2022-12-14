USD to offer in-state tuition rates to Illinois, Wisconsin

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Starting in the summer of 2023, new freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin will qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota.

“This initiative is a critical tool we can use to increase our reach regionally and grow our enrollment by bringing more students to USD,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “Approximately 30% of nonresident students remain in the state after graduation. By growing our enrollment, we’re also ensuring South Dakota’s future success by preparing tomorrow’s workforce.”

In-state tuition for out-of-state students is part of the South Dakota Advantage program. Along with the two new states, undergraduates from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming can get in-state tuition. The program also allows children of alumni of USD to get in-state tuition.

The table below, taken from USD’s website, shows the difference in tuition between students from out-of-state and those who qualify for in-state tuition.

SD Residents, SD Advantage & Child of Alumni MN Residents Out-of-State Tuition (30 cr.) $7,773.00 $8,718.90 $11,283.00 Fees (30 cr.) $1,659.00 $1,659.00 $1,659.00 Books (estimate) $1,200.00 $1,200.00 $1,200.00 Housing $4,454.00 $4,454.00 $4,454.00 Food Service $3,770.00 $3,770.00 $3,770.00 Total $18,856.00 $19,801.90 $22,366.00

At the graduate level, the South Dakota Advantage and Child of Alumni rates will expand to qualifying students pursuing graduate programs, (excluding MD, law, OT, PT, and PA) equivalent to the resident graduate tuition rate. Qualifications include if the student is from a South Dakota Advantage state or is a Child of Alumni and if the student received an undergraduate degree from an institution overseen by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

