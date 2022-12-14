USD to offer in-state tuition rates to Illinois, Wisconsin

(USD (custom credit))
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Starting in the summer of 2023, new freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin will qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota.

“This initiative is a critical tool we can use to increase our reach regionally and grow our enrollment by bringing more students to USD,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “Approximately 30% of nonresident students remain in the state after graduation. By growing our enrollment, we’re also ensuring South Dakota’s future success by preparing tomorrow’s workforce.”

In-state tuition for out-of-state students is part of the South Dakota Advantage program. Along with the two new states, undergraduates from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming can get in-state tuition. The program also allows children of alumni of USD to get in-state tuition.

The table below, taken from USD’s website, shows the difference in tuition between students from out-of-state and those who qualify for in-state tuition.

SD Residents, SD Advantage & Child of AlumniMN ResidentsOut-of-State
Tuition (30 cr.)$7,773.00$8,718.90$11,283.00
Fees (30 cr.)$1,659.00$1,659.00$1,659.00
Books (estimate)$1,200.00$1,200.00$1,200.00
Housing$4,454.00$4,454.00$4,454.00
Food Service$3,770.00$3,770.00$3,770.00
Total$18,856.00$19,801.90$22,366.00

At the graduate level, the South Dakota Advantage and Child of Alumni rates will expand to qualifying students pursuing graduate programs, (excluding MD, law, OT, PT, and PA) equivalent to the resident graduate tuition rate. Qualifications include if the student is from a South Dakota Advantage state or is a Child of Alumni and if the student received an undergraduate degree from an institution overseen by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Decker
Woman sentenced to life in prison for Lake Park, IA murder
Crime (GFX)
Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart

Latest News

Winter weather still impacting Siouxland
Winter weather still impacting Siouxland
Dog Walk Forecast: Koda
Dog Walk Forecast: Koda
Dakota News Now Reporter Austin Goss interviews South Dakota DPS Secretary Craig Price about...
Interview with South Dakota DPS Secretary Craig Price on winter storm response
The South Dakota Cattlemen came to Pierre for their 74th annual conference to discuss policy,...
74th Annual South Dakota Cattlemen's Convention takes place in Pierre