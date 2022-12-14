Winter weather still impacting Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning we are starting off with some mostly cloudy skies and seeing some snow showers off into Western Siouxland. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning with our wind out of the south southeast up to 20 miles per hour and gust near 30 miles per hour in some spots.

We also have a couple of weather alerts for our far western counties. Holt County is under a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning and Knox and Antelope Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until tomorrow morning as well. We could see other counties get included in with Winter Weather Advisory, but as of right now only these counties are under alerts.

Today will be a coldish day with highs only getting into the mid to low 30s with our wind out of the south southeast up to 20 miles per hour. Wind chills will be in the teens all day. We also have snow showers in the forecast today. The low pressure just west of us will bring in the chance of some snow showers all day. Not expecting much snow today, but we could see a good dusting of half an inch in areas.

Tonight, the winter weather continues with a higher chance at some snow showers across the region. Temperatures will get down into the mid to upper 20s with wind up to 25 miles per hour out of the northwest. We could also run into some fog development that could lead to some freezing fog across Siouxland. This could cause more slick spots on the roads.

Winter weather stays with us until Friday where we could see some morning flurries, but for the most part the winter weather will start to move out of the region allowing for more colder air to move into Siouxland.

This weekend looks nice, but cold with highs in the teens and low 20s. By next week we will see highs in the single digits.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.