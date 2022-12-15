Bishop Heelan prepares for their annual ‘Madrigal Dinner’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland school is making last-minute preparations for their holiday festivities.

Bishop Heelan will hold its annual Madrigal Dinner this week, and weekend.

From decorating the tables and auditorium, to dressing every member of the cast, everything needs to be ready for the performances. A lot of time and effort goes into it, but, it’s also a lot of fun.

“My favorite part is just the atmosphere with all the candles and singing and getting to see all the other choirs,” said Ella Demers, Madrigal Queen.

The group started rehearsals back in October.

After months of practice, they finally get to see it all come together and share it with the community.

Just the experience the vibe, everything that happens. When the lights go out and the candles are on, it just feels surreal to be here,” said Jacob Oldenkamp, Madrigal King. “It feels like you are back in the old times and everything. It’s just a fun time overall.”

The first performance starts tomorrow night at 7:00 pm. There are also dinners on Friday and Saturday nights.

To attend, you need to make a reservation ahead of time.

