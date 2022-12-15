Company reopens most of pipeline following Kansas oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The operator of a pipeline with a large onshore crude oil spill has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture.

Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that its Keystone system has restarted operations from Canada to southern Nebraska and from there to south-central Illinois. It also is operating the pipeline from northern Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.

The Dec. 7 spill forced the company to shut down the Keystone system and dumped about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

