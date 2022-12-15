Deaf student athlete at North High honored on NFL Network

Sioux City North football player Demarico Young stands on the sidelines as the National Anthem...
Sioux City North football player Demarico Young stands on the sidelines as the National Anthem plays before a game.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A North High School student’s football career just received a big boost.

Thursday morning, deaf student athlete Demarico Young was honored on the NFL Network as part of their “Way to Play” initiative. This program recognizes one high school player every week during the NFL season that displays exemplary football technique.

Though deaf, Young has been able to communicate with his teammates and others during football games thanks to his interpreter, and because of Sioux City North which has gone the extra mile to make sure they can all work together. You can learn more about Young here.

Because of this honor, North High School will receive $3,000 for equipment.

The district says Young is humbled by the honor.

