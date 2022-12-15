Dickinson County, IA attorney resigns after being charged with public intoxication

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dickinson County attorney is resigning after being charged with showing up at the courthouse drunk last month.

Our news partner, KUOO Radio, reports the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to accept a resignation agreement with Amy Zenor.

The 39-year-old Zenor was arrested on Nov. 10 after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated was in the courthouse. She was charged with public intoxication.

“To my knowledge, we will now have a choice whether to hold an election or to appoint a county attorney, and I believe we will be doing that in the coming weeks,” said Supervisor Chairman Bill Leupold.

Zenor’s resignation will go into effect on Jan. 2, 2023. The terms of her resignation says Zenor is to be paid her regular salary until the resignation date, with health insurance benefits continuing through March 31, 2023.

Her license to practice law in the state of Iowa has been voluntarily suspended. In a form filed with the Iowa Supreme Court, Zenor has requested her license be reinstated once she is able to show clear and convincing evidence that her disability has been removed and that she is fully qualified to resume the practice of law.

