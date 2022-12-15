Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on Friday, February 19,...
Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on Friday, February 19, 2021, for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.(Polk County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a restricted building.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol. A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers.

Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends a sentence between probation and six months in prison.

Court documents included texts Deborah Sandoval sent in December 2021 in which she said she would travel to Washington. She said, “we will be forced into civil war,” claiming that “China has infiltrated our government thru Biden and they are waiting to attack.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

A day full of wind and cold conditions with the possibility of some light snow showers
A day full of wind and cold conditions with the possibility of some light snow showers
Dog Walk Forecast: Ila Rae
Dog Walk Forecast: Ila Rae
“I really thought I could do this” - Jalyn Gramstad plays with confidence in himself every snap
U.S. Cellular makes big donation
The judge declined to dismiss the charge on Thursday.
Jude declines to dismiss trespassing charge in pipeline case