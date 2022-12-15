Judge orders further briefing in pipeline trespassing case

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In Dickinson County, Iowa, a judge declined to dismiss a trespassing charge against a carbon pipeline employee.

Instead, the judge ordered further briefing on the issue. Stephen Larsen was charged with trespassing back in August of this year.

Court documents state a Dickinson County sheriff’s deputy issued him the citation after Larsen, and his employer, Summit Carbon Solutions, attempted to conduct a survey without the landowner’s permission.

Larsen and the company argue Iowa law allows them to conduct the surveys, with or without consent. The judge ordered both sides to provide final briefing by January 12, at which point she’ll decide if the charge should be dismissed.

