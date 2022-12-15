‘The Kentucky Headhunters’ to perform at Anthem

Kentucky Headhunters
Kentucky Headhunters(Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the honky-tonk, blues, Southern-Rock hybrid, “The Kentucky Headhunters” will perform at Anthem in March 2023.

The Hard Rock says they’ll perform on Friday, March 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop.

The Kentucky Headhunters, declared “the great American rock ‘n’ roll band” by Billboard magazine, began their professional journey in 1968 when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed the Southern blues-rock band, Itchy Brother. The band morphed into The Kentucky Headhunters in 1986. Their first album, 1989′s Pickin’ On Nashville, was released by Mercury Records and sold over two million copies. The album won a Grammy Award, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy of Country Music Award.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Winter Weather Advisory
More snow to move into Siouxland along with gusty winds
Sioux City man convicted of possessing meth near protected location
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston

Latest News

Judge orders further briefing in pipeline trespassing case
Dickinson County, IA attorney resigns after being charged with public intoxication
Dickinson County, IA attorney resigns after being charged with public intoxication
A 3-D render of Harmony Garden.
Storm Lake, IA gets grant to help build ‘Harmony Garden’ in downtown area
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa