‘The Kentucky Headhunters’ to perform at Anthem

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the honky-tonk, blues, Southern-Rock hybrid, “The Kentucky Headhunters” will perform at Anthem in March 2023.

The Hard Rock says they’ll perform on Friday, March 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop.

The Kentucky Headhunters, declared “the great American rock ‘n’ roll band” by Billboard magazine, began their professional journey in 1968 when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed the Southern blues-rock band, Itchy Brother. The band morphed into The Kentucky Headhunters in 1986. Their first album, 1989′s Pickin’ On Nashville, was released by Mercury Records and sold over two million copies. The album won a Grammy Award, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy of Country Music Award.

