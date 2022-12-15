Lewis and Clark Elementary hold ‘Great American Wax Museum’ activity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday, all the 5th-grade students at Lewis and Clark Elementary did the activity called ‘Great American Wax Museum’.

In November, each student chose a historical figure that they wanted to research and do a presentation over.

Then, each student got to dress up as their person, act as a wax statue, and tell a few facts to those passing by.

There were many “Great Americans” present Wednesday, such as Neil Armstrong, Stan Lee, Martin Luther King Jr., and even Abraham Lincoln.

“I am a Great American because I believed in freedom in all people and slaves. I also helped passed the law to make slavery illegal in all over the US. I was born in February 12th 1809 in Kentucky. I was assassinated and passed away on April 15 1865 at the age of 56,” said Raul Garcia, who was portraying Abraham Lincoln.

On Wednesday, the other grades were able to go through the ‘Great American Wax Museum’.

To ‘activate’ the wax figure, all they had to do was tap the button in front of the figure.

“Hi, my name is Amelia Earhart. I was born on July 24th, 1897. When I was 7 I made my own rollercoaster. In 1921 I took my first airplane lesson. In 1930, I found out my father had cancer. He died shortly after. when I was still young, I flew across the Atlantic ocean,” said Rubymarie Garcia Ibarra, who was portraying Amelia Earhart.

This is the school’s 10th year of doing this activity.

Nicholas Kleve, who is a 5th-grade teacher, first started the tradition when he was student teaching.

Now this year, Kleve and another 5th-grade teacher, Sarah Mogensen, continued the tradition.

