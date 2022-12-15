A lighter snow with very gusty winds to continue into Friday

**Winter Storm Warning for Holt County until noon Friday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern and western Siouxland into Friday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a day of snow and wind across the KTIV viewing area with heavier amounts of snow falling to the north and west of Sioux City.

We’ll continue to see snow showers fall tonight and into the day on Friday although the intensity will go down over time.

Even though the snow falling will be light, winds gusting over 40 miles per hour at times will continue to reduce the visibility and snow will continue to get blown over area roadways so continue to monitor the situation if you have travel plans.

Temperatures will continue to get colder with lows tonight heading into the upper teens and highs on Friday not rebounding much as we only get back up to around 20 degrees.

Friday will be feeling like it’s in the single digits all day because of the wind gusting over 40 miles per hour at times.

The snow showers should finally come to an end by Friday night and it will get cold with lows by Saturday morning near 10 degrees.

It’s going to stay cool over the weekend as well with highs on Saturday only in the upper teens with decreasing clouds and it won’t be as windy.

Sunday will give us partly cloudy skies with highs near 20 degrees.

There’s still plenty to talk about with this storm system moving through and I’ll have all the latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

