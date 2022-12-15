Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”

The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.

First responders urge everyone not to travel unless absolutely necessary, as crashes pile up during the Winter Weather Alert.

EMT supervisor for the Med-Star Ambulance in Brandon, Heather Stangeland, said, “Go out and prepare ahead of time, go get your groceries, go to Walmart, and then when it here, we’d like people to stay home.”

