Moville police hand out $100 bills, thanks to an anonymous donation

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Moville, Iowa spent that last couple of days getting into the holiday spirit by giving away $100 bills to people in the area, which was all made possible thanks to an anonymous donor.

Moville Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez told KTIV that the city received a letter addressed specifically to the chief of police, and inside that letter was $1,200 in $100 bills. There was also a request, that the police would give away the money to people Chief Rodriguez felt could use some uplifting this Christmas season.

“I saw on the news today a police department handing out $100 bills to people the officers deemed appropriate during the Christmas season. Please do the same with the enclosed (money). Hopefully, they realize people and God does care about them.”

With money in hand, Chief Rodriguez and Officer Joseph Barns went to the communities of Moville, Kingsley and Pierson giving away the $100 bills. They gave money to single parents, teachers, a grandma who has decided to take care of three of her grandchildren, the families of students in those communities, as well as some elderly residents in the area.

“Officer Barnes and I had a lot of fun giving away all $1,200 in a couple of days,” said Chief Rodriguez. “We are so thankful for the anonymous donor who thought to bless families in our area. I wish we had a million dollars to give away! The people we gave $100 bills were very emotional and thankful. We got a lot of hugs from many. It was truly a heartwarming and caring experience. Whoever sent me that $1,200 cash to give away, thank you, and may God keep blessing you as you have blessed many others!”

This photo shows the message sent with the $1,200 to Moville's chief of police. (Moville Police Department)

