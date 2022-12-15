Northwestern football team helps homeless shelter in Durham, NC

DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) -The Northwestern football team is continuing their preparations for the big National Championship game on Saturday. But they were able to step away from the football field to provide a helping hand in the Durham community.

The Red Raiders had the chance to provide a helping hand Thursday morning as they helped sort through clothes to help serve thousands of people in the Durham community.

The Durham Rescue Mission is Durham’s oldest and largest long-term homeless shelter, providing food, clothing, housing, job placement, and education to its clients. The Red Raiders jumped right in to help in the warehouse, sorting through clothes to help replenish five thrift stores.

“We live on volunteers here at the Durham Rescue Mission. And when we have groups like this come in, and this is amazing. They’ve come all the way from Iowa here. We were just amazed by how many people come to help us like this,” Rev. Rob Tart, CEO & President of Durham Rescue Mission.

The warehouse is staffed by Durham Rescue Mission clients themselves. The Red Raiders were able to serve alongside them, helping them complete their big tasks.

“This football team has been amazing man, do they follow orders well. Their coaches are doing a good job. And they came in and they really they do more in this couple hours than we can do in almost a whole week,” said Kyle Drewry, assistant warehouse manager, and former Durham Rescue Mission client.

At any given time, 400 residents might reside at the Mission as clients, but there are also thousands of others throughout the year coming in for other services. Northwestern was able to make a difference in all these lives through their two-hour service on Thursday.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot bigger than football. For us. Just having that time to spend together as teammates has been great. And just all these different activities we’ve been doing brings us together as a team and feels great to be able to give back to the local community and just learn more about the area,” said Blake Fryar, Northwestern senior QB.

This week has been an exciting one full of activities, but also a way to help give back.

“We can tell folks we care until people show up and actually are active with them and doing things with them. Do they really know they care and it is so inspiring to our clients to have these folks come in to volunteer to help us,” said Tart.

