Northwestern lands in Durham, NC ahead of NAIA Football National Championship

Northwestern arrives in Durham
Northwestern arrives in Durham
By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwestern College Red Raiders take on Keizer University in the title game on Saturday.

As the Northwestern players got into Durham North Carolina, There was an overall feeling of excitement for all of them they have finally made it to the week they’d been thinking about and working hard for all season.

“It’s awesome. And it’s so cool for our guys,” said Northwestern Football Head Coach Matt McCarty. “And it’s such a great experience to really travel together and compete together as a team. And, you know, it’s a fun experience. Some guys have never flown before. And so they get to experience that and to do it together as a team is pretty special.”

It was smooth sailing from Sioux City into Durham. The guys went through a quick screening before walking out to get all set to take off on their chartered plane. And it was a full flight with all of the team’s equipment bags and gear needed for the upcoming busy week.

Everything did arrive safely in Durham and was loaded onto buses and trailers to be ready to go for the team once practices begin. There was clapping and cheering once the plane landed in Durham, a sign of all the excitement ahead, and maybe a sigh of relief for some first-time flyers.

“It was pretty fun. Kind of messing with some of those guys who hadn’t flown before, you know, when the plane was shaking, just kind of looking at them and seeing if you can kind of psych them out. But it was all good fun,” said Noah Van’t Hof, Northwestern Senior Safety.

After arriving, the team went right to the hotel to try to get some rest as it was an early day Wednesday with meetings before their first practice.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Decker
Woman sentenced to life in prison for Lake Park, IA murder
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Crime (GFX)
Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart

Latest News

KTIV SportsFource
SportsFource Extra Week 3: Tuesday Tango
Sioux City East's Reagan Milton drains the three ball in the Black Raiders 60-24 win over North.
Sioux City East girls continue hot start picking up fifth straight win
Northwestern celebrates after taking the 38-7 win over Indiana Wesleyan to advance on to the...
‘Play Selfless’ is the motto for Northwestern football as they prepare to play for an NAIA National Championship
The USD Coyotes huddle up for a timeout in their Sunday home game against Montana.
USD women make third quarter comeback push ultimately falling to Montana