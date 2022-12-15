Northwestern lands in Durham, NC ahead of NAIA Football National Championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwestern College Red Raiders take on Keizer University in the title game on Saturday.

As the Northwestern players got into Durham North Carolina, There was an overall feeling of excitement for all of them they have finally made it to the week they’d been thinking about and working hard for all season.

“It’s awesome. And it’s so cool for our guys,” said Northwestern Football Head Coach Matt McCarty. “And it’s such a great experience to really travel together and compete together as a team. And, you know, it’s a fun experience. Some guys have never flown before. And so they get to experience that and to do it together as a team is pretty special.”

It was smooth sailing from Sioux City into Durham. The guys went through a quick screening before walking out to get all set to take off on their chartered plane. And it was a full flight with all of the team’s equipment bags and gear needed for the upcoming busy week.

Everything did arrive safely in Durham and was loaded onto buses and trailers to be ready to go for the team once practices begin. There was clapping and cheering once the plane landed in Durham, a sign of all the excitement ahead, and maybe a sigh of relief for some first-time flyers.

“It was pretty fun. Kind of messing with some of those guys who hadn’t flown before, you know, when the plane was shaking, just kind of looking at them and seeing if you can kind of psych them out. But it was all good fun,” said Noah Van’t Hof, Northwestern Senior Safety.

After arriving, the team went right to the hotel to try to get some rest as it was an early day Wednesday with meetings before their first practice.

