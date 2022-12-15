Northwestern Red Raiders hold first practice in Durham before NAIA Championship Game

Durham, NC (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raiders football team arrived in Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday for the NAIA Football National Championship, and got right to work with their first practice Wednesday on the exact turf they will be playing on come Saturday at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

They say they’re feeling good being able to start implementing their game plan, but it’s still the same mindset of business as usual.

It was a late-night arrival, but there was no time to waste. The team had offensive and defensive meetings at 8:15 AM, and were out on the field for practice by 10 AM.

“It’s great to get out here and practice today and just get back to a normal routine and, and just get some work in,’ said Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty.

It was the first opportunity to set foot on the field where they will play for the National Championship on Saturday. The banners are already up, proving to be a pure source of motivation for these Red Raiders.

“I think everybody’s just glad we got here we got here safe, and we got out here. And the vibes were very high for coming out on the field. Running out in the field seeing all the championship banners and I think everybody’s just super excited but still locked in and ready to go,” said senior wide receiver Michael Storey.

There’s plenty of excitement being in a new state experiencing new things, but the Red Raiders are locked in on the field knowing the task at hand.

“It’s also a good reminder that, you know, we’re here to take care of business. I mean, the last time we were there, we didn’t take care of business, and we need to be ready to take care of business again,” said senior safety Noah Van’t Hof.

It’s an awesome trip and a great experience. And I think we just want to continue to remind our guys the purpose of the trip, and it’s to win a football game on Saturday. And I think our guys do a great job of understanding that and, and having fun when we’re not at football. But when we’re in meetings, and we’re at practice being locked in and ready to get work,” said McCarty.

The team is focusing on being disciplined and paying attention to the little details to be the most prepared team on Saturday.

