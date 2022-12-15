Sioux City garage destroyed in Thursday fire

The aftermath of a fire Thursday that destroyed a detached garage at 433 Center Street.
The aftermath of a fire Thursday that destroyed a detached garage at 433 Center Street.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A garage is a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.

Authorities say at about 4:30 p.m. they were sent to the 400 block of Center Street for a reported fire. When firefighters got to the scene, they found a fire inside a detached garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the building and everything inside it was destroyed. An unoccupied house was next to the building, but it received no damage.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

