SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We will see our highs today this morning and throughout the day we will see our temperatures decrease into the low 20s. We are seeing some snow showers starting to form across the region. These showers will bring some light to moderate snowfall to Siouxland. Winds will be gusty up to 35 miles per hour with some spots seeing gust near 45 miles per hour.

The rest of the day we will see snow showers impacting our Thursday. Roads will be affected so use caution when driving today. Especially with the gusty winds we could see some blowing snow.

Since the snow showers will be impacting Siouxland, we have parts of Siouxland under Winter Weather Alerts.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Holt County until noon today.

We have multiple counties under a Winter Weather Advisory stretching from Nebraska into South Dakota and into northern Siouxland. These will be in effected all day with a few of the advisories expiring soon.

Tonight, the windy conditions will continue with gust near 35 miles per hour. The snow showers will start to move out of Siouxland tonight with a couple stray snow showers not out of the possibility. The wind will make wind chills in the single digits throughout the nighttime hours.

After today, the winter weather will move out of the region with cold air following behind it.

I have all the details in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon!

