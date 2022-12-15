Storm Lake, IA gets grant to help build ‘Harmony Garden’ in downtown area

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa town received a nearly $50,000 grant to go towards a new gathering place for all residents.

On Dec. 15, T-Mobile announced Storm Lake would be given one of the company’s “Hometown Grants,” which will be used to help build the Harmony Garden. The facility is expected to be built in downtown Storm Lake and feature outdoor musical instruments representing multiple cultures, game tables, a covered area and outdoor electronics charging.

“The Harmony Garden project is a great opportunity to develop a public gathering spot in Storm Lake’s downtown area. It will be a lot of fun for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch. “The musical instruments will make it a very sensory, interactive experience. This is a great way to kick off our Downtown Master Plan and Storm Lake’s 2023 Sesquicentennial year celebration.”

Storm Lake received nearly $50,000 for a community development project called the Harmony Garden. Seen in the picture is Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porch, T-Mobile's Dena Pavlo, Brittney Funston, John Loughren and Storm lake Communications Coordinator Dana Larsen. (T-Mobile)

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program was started back in April 2021. It’s a five-year $25 million initiative to support small towns across the U.S. The grants are meant to provide funding to help kickstart community development projects.

Since this program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $6.8 million to 150 communities across 41 states. T-Mobile gave out 25 grants on Dec. 15, all to different towns, and Storm Lake was one of them.

