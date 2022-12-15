Storm Lake, IA gets grant to help build ‘Harmony Garden’ in downtown area

A 3-D render of Harmony Garden.
A 3-D render of Harmony Garden.(T-Mobile)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa town received a nearly $50,000 grant to go towards a new gathering place for all residents.

On Dec. 15, T-Mobile announced Storm Lake would be given one of the company’s “Hometown Grants,” which will be used to help build the Harmony Garden. The facility is expected to be built in downtown Storm Lake and feature outdoor musical instruments representing multiple cultures, game tables, a covered area and outdoor electronics charging.

“The Harmony Garden project is a great opportunity to develop a public gathering spot in Storm Lake’s downtown area. It will be a lot of fun for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch. “The musical instruments will make it a very sensory, interactive experience. This is a great way to kick off our Downtown Master Plan and Storm Lake’s 2023 Sesquicentennial year celebration.”

Storm Lake received nearly $50,000 for a community development project called the Harmony...
Storm Lake received nearly $50,000 for a community development project called the Harmony Garden. Seen in the picture is Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porch, T-Mobile's Dena Pavlo, Brittney Funston, John Loughren and Storm lake Communications Coordinator Dana Larsen.(T-Mobile)

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program was started back in April 2021. It’s a five-year $25 million initiative to support small towns across the U.S. The grants are meant to provide funding to help kickstart community development projects.

Since this program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $6.8 million to 150 communities across 41 states. T-Mobile gave out 25 grants on Dec. 15, all to different towns, and Storm Lake was one of them.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Winter Weather Advisory
More snow to move into Siouxland along with gusty winds
Sioux City man convicted of possessing meth near protected location
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston

Latest News

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
‘Tripledemic’ increasing COVID-19, Flu, RSV cases in Siouxland
‘Tripledemic’ increasing COVID-19, Flu, RSV cases in Siouxland
Dickinson County, IA attorney resigns after being charged with public intoxication
Snow showers impacting our Thursday
Snow showers impacting our Thursday