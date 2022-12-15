Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(WABI)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are dead, and two others were injured after a car lost control on an icy highway south of Parkston on Wednesday, according to a DPS report.

The initial DPS report says at approximately 7 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on HWY 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway and collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital. The DPS says charges are pending against him. The two front-seat occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The 28-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Names of the five people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Sioux City man convicted of possessing meth near protected location
Winter Weather Advisory
More snow to move into Siouxland along with gusty winds
Agnus Bohaboj, middle, with Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez and Officer Joseph Barns who gave her...
Moville police hand out $100 bills, thanks to an anonymous donation
Allison Decker
Woman sentenced to life in prison for Lake Park, IA murder

Latest News

‘Tripledemic’ increasing COVID-19, Flu, RSV cases in Siouxland
‘Tripledemic’ increasing COVID-19, Flu, RSV cases in Siouxland
Dickinson County, IA attorney resigns after being charged with public intoxication
Snow showers impacting our Thursday
Snow showers impacting our Thursday
SD511.Org map
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
Dog Walk Forecast: TeeCee
Dog Walk Forecast: TeeCee