Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are dead, and two others were injured after a car lost control on an icy highway south of Parkston on Wednesday, according to a DPS report.

The initial DPS report says at approximately 7 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on HWY 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway and collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital. The DPS says charges are pending against him. The two front-seat occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The 28-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Names of the five people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

