U.S. Cellular donates food items to Sunnybrook Hope Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Cellular donated over $500 in non-perishable food items to the Sunnybrook Hope Center on Thursday.

The donation will help the food pantry keep its shelves stocked and open to anyone with food insecurity. U.S. Cellular made the donation after the organization was nominated by an anonymous member of the Siouxland community.

The donation fulfilled some of the most needed items like cereal and toilet paper.

”Things like cereal, toilet paper products, peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables, and they were so incredibly generous with their giving today,” said Tina Stroud, the executive director for Sunnybrook Hope Center.

Here’s a U.S. Cellular representative on why the company decided to donate to the Hope Center in the first place.

”This is one that has also been recommended by our local retail wireless consultants in the local store. So this was chosen locally and we are so excited to be able to support them,” said Brita Sculley, the area sales manager for U.S. Cellular.

Anyone is welcome to visit the food pantry on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted but the church asks patrons to make an appointment first if possible.

