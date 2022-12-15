VIDEO: Inside EF-2 tornado that struck near New Orleans

A home surveillance video captured the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by WVUE shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, with a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

WVUE drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Winter Weather Advisory
More snow to move into Siouxland along with gusty winds
Sioux City man convicted of possessing meth near protected location
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia, New Hampshire latest states to ban TikTok from state computers
Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his...
Man shoots roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, authorities say
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
The aftermath of a fire Thursday that destroyed a detached garage at 433 Center Street.
Sioux City garage destroyed in Thursday fire
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north