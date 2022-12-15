Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman died Thursday morning after an accident on a northwest Iowa highway.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa died in a semi vs SUV accident. The crash report states it happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Highway 71, north of 150th Street in Carroll County.

ISP says Wuebker was driving the SUV north on Hwy 71 when it crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Wuebker’s vehicle ended up in the west ditch while the semi ended up in the east ditch.

Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the semi’s driver, 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has not been released

Authorities say the weather and road conditions may have contributed to the crash. ISP is still investigating the incident.

