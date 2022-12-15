Woodbury County auditor releases list of people interested in supervisor position

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Eight people have shown their interest in filling the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat that will be vacated by Supervisor Rocky De Witt.

They include Republicans Barbara Sloniker, John Van Eldik, Willard Brian McNaughton, Mark Nelson, Nathan Heilman, and Jeanette Beekman.

Two candidates have no party affiliation, including Angela Kayl and Charles Clark.

De Witt won the election to the State Senate District 1 seat in the November election. He will take the oath of office, in Des Moines, on Jan. 9, which means he’ll resign his supervisor’s seat by January 9th.

A three-person panel, made up of the county attorney, county auditor, and county treasurer will choose the candidate to fulfill the final two years of De Witt’s term on the county board.

