Woodbury County auditor releases list of people interested in supervisor position

FILE: Pat Gill updates public on filling a vacated county supervisor position
FILE: Pat Gill updates public on filling a vacated county supervisor position(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Eight people have shown their interest in filling the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat that will be vacated by Supervisor Rocky De Witt.

They include Republicans Barbara Sloniker, John Van Eldik, Willard Brian McNaughton, Mark Nelson, Nathan Heilman, and Jeanette Beekman.

Two candidates have no party affiliation, including Angela Kayl and Charles Clark.

De Witt won the election to the State Senate District 1 seat in the November election. He will take the oath of office, in Des Moines, on Jan. 9, which means he’ll resign his supervisor’s seat by January 9th.

A three-person panel, made up of the county attorney, county auditor, and county treasurer will choose the candidate to fulfill the final two years of De Witt’s term on the county board.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Allison Decker
Woman sentenced to life in prison for Lake Park, IA murder
Crime (GFX)
Estherville Police: California man arrested after rollover accident in stolen vehicle
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Police say there was a stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart

Latest News

Cancer Screening Bill
Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Katie Couric throws support behind cancer screening bill
Cancer Screening Bill
Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Katie Couric throws support behind cancer screening bill
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
Noem proposes bill to restrict foreign purchases of agricultural land
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst defends support for gay-marriage bill after local GOP groups move to censure