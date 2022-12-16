Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son as he encourages veterans to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president’s elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015, and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

The legislation, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was passed by Congress after years of advocacy by veterans.

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Before the law, about three-quarters of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied by the government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner