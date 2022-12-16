A day full of wind and cold conditions with the possibility of some light snow showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. We are starting off in the upper teens and low 20s this morning with cloudy conditions and a few light snow showers in northern Siouxland. We are also dealing with some windy conditions with gust up to 35 miles per hour. That is making our wind chills be in the single digits and many below zero.

We do have several Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of Siouxland until this evening, and Holt County is still under a Winter Weather Warning until this evening.

Today, we will see highs in the low 20s today with wind chills in the teens and single digits since our wind will be gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Since winds will be gusting so high, we will see patchy blowing snow throughout the day. If you are traveling use caution because conditions can change quickly.

Also, light snow showers will be in the forecast all day but will mainly stay into northern parts of Siouxland. The rest of Siouxland will see a mix of freezing drizzle and light snow flurries all day.

Tonight, the snow showers will move out of the Siouxland region as the low pressure in Minnesota starts to move more to the north. We will continue to see cloudy skies tonight with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will get into the single digits across Siouxland, but wind chills will be below zero for most of the night.

The rest of the weekend will be cold, but the clouds and wind will start to move out of Siouxland. We will also see some sunshine during the weekend as well.

I will have more details in the video attached and on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.