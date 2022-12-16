A few lingering flurries this afternoon, much colder days on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are finally starting to see a bit of clearing following this week of winter weather. Our weekend looks to be a bit quieter, however below-zero temperatures are on the way as well as another chance for snow.

The Winter Storm Warning in effect for Holt County and the Winter Weather Advisory in effect for many western and northern Siouxland counties are set to expire by 6 PM tonight.

Tonight, precipitation will make it’s way out of the area and lows will sit around 10 with fairly strong winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow is looking to be a chilly day with highs in the upper teens with partly cloudy skies. It will still be fairly blustery with winds blowing at 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow night we see our lows drop into the single digits, making for a cold night. The bigger concern throughout the week will be the wind chills. Wind chills will make it feel well below zero throughout the week. Skies will clear throughout the night on Saturday.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day, but it will still be quite brisk with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Sunday night will be another cold night with lows once again in the single digits.

The work week will kick off with highs in the low to mid teens and we will continue to see our temperatures drop as we head into the later portions of the week.

Monday night our lows drop below zero.

We do have a chance for snow later in the forecast. I’ll tell you when we can expect the precipitation on News 4 at 5, 6, & 10.

