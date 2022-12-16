First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV names key newsroom leadership positions
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared...
Multiple Arkansas students taken to hospital after student passes out gummies, officials say
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine