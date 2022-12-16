Holidays will not impact Sioux City trash pick-up

By Amy Buster
Dec. 16, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will not have any impact on the yard waste, garbage, and recycling schedule for Sioux City. This is due to the fact that both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday.

A reminder, wrapping paper, boxes, rigid plastics, Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic films are also not permitted in recycling.

Please note, all items in curbside containers should fit in the container with the lid closed securely. If additional curbside containers are needed, please use one-time stickers for additional containers. Stickers are available for purchase at City Hall, all major grocery stores, and Wilmes Hardware on Hamilton Boulevard. The cost of the stickers is $1.15 apiece.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center, located at 5800 28th Street will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31. The Center will resume regular business hours on the following Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on both Dec. 26 and January 2.

