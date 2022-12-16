“I really thought I could do this” - Jalyn Gramstad plays with confidence in himself every snap

DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) - The Red Raiders haven’t trailed in a game this season since Jalyn Gramstad took over as the starting quarterback, but it’s his poise and confidence in any situation that’s helped lead to his success.

“I really thought I could do this. But I think I had to have the support that I have to kind of bring you the success,” said Jalyn Gramstad, Northwestern quarterback.

As a senior at West Lyon, Jalyn Gramstad helped lead the Wildcats to a Class 1A state championship as a quarterback and safety. But when playing for the Red Raiders, he stepped into the role of a defensive back, recording 36 tackles, three interceptions and tying a team best of seven pass break ups just last season.

“Jalen is a glue guy, you know, he’s one that gets everybody going and brings everybody together. And you know, he’s really selfless and it’s about the group being good. I think part of that was making that transition to play defense from quarterback and being able to do that and do that at a high level,” said Matt McCarty, Northwestern football head coach.

But everything changed on September 24 when Gramstad came in for an injured Blake Fryar, cementing himself as a powerful quarterback.

He scored four touchdowns in just the second half alone, leading the Raiders in a come from behind win against Concordia. He also threw his first-career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think I would have been surprised. I was really prepared for that moment while playing against Concordia. And it’s something I’ve been dreaming about the last couple of years to be able to be the quarterback for Northwestern,” said Gramstad.

He’s continued to live out that dream, setting new career highs along the way as he helped lead his team to the National Championship. But part of that success has come from the help of fellow quarterback Blake Fryar.

“It’s been awesome to learn from him. He’s been doing this for a long time and he’s such a professional. He takes quarterbacking so serious, and it’s something that I can definitely lean on. His wisdom is well beyond his years,” said Gramstad.

“I think everybody’s just kind of passing down their knowledge and being able to share that knowledge with us as a receiving core and the rest of the quarterbacks. So I think it was really good for Jalyn to be under Blake for those first four games and even last year a little bit, just to learn the offense and learn how we work as a receiving core for us to get open and what not. So I think it was just really good for him to learn and provide that leadership when he stepped into that role,” said Michael Storey, senior wide receiver.

Gramstad says it’s a dream come true to have this opportunity in front of him, but he’s focused on the task at hand as the job is not yet finished.

