KTIV Names Keith Bliven Director of Operations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bridget Breen, Vice President and General Manager of KTIV-TV in Sioux City, IA is pleased to announce that Keith Bliven has been promoted to Director of Operations for KTIV.

Bliven joined KTIV as News Director in May of 2016 and was promoted to Operations Manager in May 2022. He is originally from Fayette, Alabama and has worked at television stations in Mobile, Alabama, Tupelo, Mississippi, Jackson, Mississippi and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Keith has been an indispensable part of our efforts at KTIV since he joined us six years ago,” said Breen. “He has been an outstanding news director and I look forward to working closely with him as our Operations Director. We have many exciting projects coming up that will expand our capabilities to serve our viewers and Keith’s insight and leadership will be a big part of that effort.”

About KTIV: KTIV is “Siouxland’s News Channel” and went on the air in Sioux City, Iowa in 1954, Since that time it has grown to become the dominate local television station in Siouxland. KTIV is an affiliate of NBC, and also carries the CW, Me-TV, CourtTV and Ion networks on its digital subchannels. KTIV is owned by Gray Television, Inc.

About Gray: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

