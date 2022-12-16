KTIV names key newsroom leadership positions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bridget Breen, Vice President and General Manager of KTIV-TV in Sioux City, IA is pleased to announce new leadership in the KTIV Newsroom.

Kim Fickett has been promoted to News Director. Prior to joining KTIV this year, Fickett worked at the Le Mars Daily Sentinel in Le Mars, Iowa for 7 years.

“Kim has come on as a strong voice in our newsroom,” said Bridget Breen. “She did a tremendous job at the Daily Sentinel and her leadership skills combined with her history in the Siouxland community are a great combination for us. I look forward to working closely with Kim.”

Dean Welte has been named Digital Content Manager. Dean has been with the station for 4 years, working in News coverage, producing and specifically with digital/internet content management. His new role will be working closely on KTIV digital efforts in the coming year.

“Dean has been a critical part of our growing digital platforms. We plan to increase our presence in this space in the coming year and Dean’s leadership and knowledge of our platforms will be critical,” said Breen.

About KTIV: KTIV is “Siouxland’s News Channel” and went on the air in Sioux City, Iowa in 1954, Since that time it has grown to become the dominate local television station in Siouxland. KTIV is an affiliate of NBC, and also carries the CW, Me-TV, CourtTV and Ion networks on its digital subchannels. KTIV is owned by Gray Television, Inc.

About Gray: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.