Northwestern enjoys a day of fun exploring Durham sports venues

DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) - The Red Raiders have been hard at work practicing for the big game on Saturday, but they’ve also made some time for fun, touring some of the different sports facilities around Durham, North Carolina.

The team’s second practice had to be moved indoors due to rain, but that didn’t stop them from putting in the work. The Red Raiders had the chance to practice inside Pascal Field House on Duke University’s campus.

The day’s journey continued with a tour of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The 10,000-seat ballpark is home to the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. It is also home to the Duke Blue Devils baseball team. The Red Raiders had the chance to tour the stadium, learn about the history of the ballpark and team. And of course, the team had to bring some Northwestern Red with them.

“The Durham Bulls tour was really incredible. This whole experience has been unbelievable and I’m really cherishing it as I go,” said Noah Van’t Hof.

And to cap off a busy day, the team got a glimpse into the deep history and success of the Duke Basketball program as they toured one of the most famous sports venues in America: Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“The Durham Bulls stadium was awesome. That was a great tour and awesome facility. To top it off at Cameron Indoor was amazing. I think for our guys to get to experience all that goes into Cameron Indoor and Duke basketball and see the rich history was pretty special,” said Matt McCarty, Northwestern football head coach.

Friday will be the last day of preparations at practice before its go-time on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.