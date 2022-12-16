Northwestern football rallies around “Team Bubba” after a cancer diagnosis

DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) - Team Bubba is a representation of the brotherhood that Northwestern football is on and off the field.

The team is there for each other in the good times and is right there to help pick each other up on their feet when adversity strikes.

“I decided to go get checked out, and May 19 is when I found out that I was diagnosed with cancer,” said Jessen Reinking, Northwestern football defensive end.

Jessen Reinking goes to battle every day on the field, but he never imagined he’d face a battle with cancer. After being diagnosed in May, he then underwent surgery in June before facing four rounds of chemotherapy.

“Some days were harder than others. Some days I thought it would never end, but it’s just taking that first step every day and getting up and doing it all over again,” said Reinking.

His teammates were inspired to play in honor of him, showing support through his entire journey. Each helmet has a “Team Bubba” sticker. Bubba was a nickname his parents gave him at a young age.

“I first noticed that when McCarty sent a letter in the mail, and he sent a couple of stickers. Then just seeing it on the back of everyone’s helmet, it just made me feel the love,” said Reinking.

Reinking has played football since the third grade and never missed a single game, but now was sidelined for the entire season. There was no way he could’ve missed the national championship game, even from the sidelines.

“The team was always right there. I was fortunate enough to have McCarty ask me to come along on this, and that was a huge honor. And just to be able to be around the team again,” said Reinking.

His strength and resilience through treatment have inspired his teammates, now giving them motivation as they seek their first National Championship in 39 years.

“It’s just crazy to see his transition from his end of treatments to now. He’s just such a warrior. He’s such a dude. I knew that he was going to kill it because Jessen is just a different animal,” said Tanner Oleson, Northwestern teammate.

“We talk about the team being a family. And I think that one thing that makes our team so special is the bond between our players and the love that they have for one another, and I think that’s special. And Jessen is a huge part of our team,” said Matt McCarty, Northwestern football head coach.

The stickers the team has been wearing on their helmets have shown support for their fellow teammate all season, and they could not play in the NAIA National Championship game without them.

Reinking is currently in remission after receiving treatment at Sanford in Sioux Falls, S.D. He’ll be enrolling in school again for the spring semester, and hopes to be back out on the football field for spring ball and the fall season.

