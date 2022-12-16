Sioux City mobile home a complete loss after fire Friday

Fire at Trailer Court
Fire at Trailer Court(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries are being reported after a fire destroyed a Sioux City mobile home Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at Regency Trailer Court. Crews were sent to the 4100 block of Gordon Drive and found an unoccupied residential trailer on fire.

Crews located the fire in the rear of the structure and put it out quickly. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no pets were inside.

The building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and is a complete loss. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

