Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested, now facing charges

By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones has been arrested. The 43-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning at her home in Laurel, Nebraska. She was taken to the Antelope County Jail and is charged with first-degree homicide, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Authorities say Gene Twiford, 86, along with his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were all murdered in their home at 503 Elm Street in Laurel during the early morning hours of August 4. Investigators believe the fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was murdered in her home at 209 Elm Street a short time later. A fire was started at both homes following the murders.

Jason Jones is suspected of fatally shooting the four victims. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and several firearm-related charges.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV names key newsroom leadership positions
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Three dead in icy highway crash near Parkston
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

The charges were announced on Friday afternoon.
Wife of murder suspect arrested
Holidays will not impact Sioux City trash pick-up
Fire at Trailer Court
Sioux City mobile home a complete loss after fire Friday
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV Names Keith Bliven Director of Operations