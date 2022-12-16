Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested, now facing charges

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones has been arrested. The 43-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning at her home in Laurel, Nebraska. She was taken to the Antelope County Jail and is charged with first-degree homicide, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Authorities say Gene Twiford, 86, along with his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were all murdered in their home at 503 Elm Street in Laurel during the early morning hours of August 4. Investigators believe the fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was murdered in her home at 209 Elm Street a short time later. A fire was started at both homes following the murders.

Jason Jones is suspected of fatally shooting the four victims. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and several firearm-related charges.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

