Cold and quiet weekend, even chillier days in the work week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our skies are finally clearing up a bit, but cold days are lie ahead. Temperatures will continue to drop and winds will pick up in the week ahead. A Wind Chill Watch will take effect in Holt County at 12 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. on Friday. This means wind chills could drop below -30.

Tonight, clouds will decrease through the overnight hours and temperatures will drop into the single digits. It will still be fairly breezy, wind chills are expected to drop below zero.

We will catch a break from the windy conditions tomorrow. Winds will shift from blowing out of the northwest to blowing out of the east at 5-10 mph. We will get in on plenty of sunshine and highs will sit in the upper teens.

Sunday night we will start to see more clouds return to the area. Lows will sit in the single digits.

Monday we have the chance of seeing some light snow in the area. Highs for the day will climb to about 20.

Monday night, lows will drop into the negatives, around -3. Temperatures will feel even colder with that will drop near -15 as winds shift to blow from the north at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tuesday we will have a bit of clearing and see a bit of sunshine. However, the sunshine isn’t going to warm us up; our highs will sit around 7.

We do have another chance for snow in the forecast as well as even colder days. For more details tune in to News 4 at 6 & 10.

