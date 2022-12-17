DHHS reports first Nebraska pediatric flu death

Lincoln, Nebraska (KTIV) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a pediatric influenza-related death in Douglas County. According to state health officials, Nebraska is experiencing a severe flu season.

Nationally, 30 children have died from flu this season according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Nebraska, there have been a total of 14 flu-related deaths.

“We started seeing increased influenza activity earlier than usual this year and influenza continues to circulate at very high levels,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, State Epidemiologist. “During a severe influenza season, we see more illness, more hospitalizations, and sadly, more deaths. As we gather for the holidays, know it’s not too late to protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting influenza or COVID-19 vaccines.”

Antiviral drugs like Tamiflu should be used as early as possible in people who have a flu-like illness. For those who aren’t sick, preventive measures along with the flu vaccine can help prevent flu and other winter illnesses.

Protect yourself from the flu by:

Washing your hands often

Avoiding contact with people who are sick

Staying home from work, family gatherings, and social functions if you’re sick

Covering your mouth and nose when you cough with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands

Eating healthy and getting plenty of rest

Don’t smoke

Vaccination plays a critical role in the fight against the flu. It can reduce flu-related illnesses, visits to the doctor, missed work and school, and flu-related hospitalizations. The CDC recommends flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.

While the flu can make anyone sick, certain people are at greater risk for serious complications, and it’s extremely important they receive vaccine:

Young children

Adults 65 years of age or older

Pregnant women

People with chronic lung disease (like asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions, and certain other long-term health conditions

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

For more flu information, visit the DHHS website at www.dhhs.ne.gov/flu or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.