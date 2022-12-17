Iowa Democratic Party Chairman won’t seek reelection

Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released a statement to the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee this morning that he has decided not to run for reelection.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided that I will not be seeking another term as Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. My service to the people of Iowa continues, but it is time to pass the torch,” Wilburn said in the statement.

“As the leader of the party, I have worked to stem external threats, listened to those who have felt left behind and managed expectations about what we could do with the resources at our disposal,” Wilburn said.

“No one can predict the future. But I have the utmost faith that whoever takes up the mantle next will guide our party with grace through the challenges ahead, as we all continue to work on growing our party and electing Democrats who will fight for the ideas we know are supported by a strong majority of Iowans,” Wilburn added.

“My work will continue next month at the state legislature, where I will join my colleagues on the front lines battling against the most extreme legislation that could drastically change our state and harm Iowans. “No matter what, I will always put people before politics. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as the first African American Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Wilburn said.

Wilburn’s decision follows a red wave in the Iowa midterms and after the Democratic National Committee voted to give South Carolina the first spot on the presidential nominating calendar.

