Iowa Democratic Party Chairman won’t seek reelection

(legis.iowa.gov)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released a statement to the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee this morning that he has decided not to run for reelection.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided that I will not be seeking another term as Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. My service to the people of Iowa continues, but it is time to pass the torch,” Wilburn said in the statement.

“As the leader of the party, I have worked to stem external threats, listened to those who have felt left behind and managed expectations about what we could do with the resources at our disposal,” Wilburn said.

“No one can predict the future. But I have the utmost faith that whoever takes up the mantle next will guide our party with grace through the challenges ahead, as we all continue to work on growing our party and electing Democrats who will fight for the ideas we know are supported by a strong majority of Iowans,” Wilburn added.

“My work will continue next month at the state legislature, where I will join my colleagues on the front lines battling against the most extreme legislation that could drastically change our state and harm Iowans. “No matter what, I will always put people before politics. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as the first African American Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Wilburn said.

Wilburn’s decision follows a red wave in the Iowa midterms and after the Democratic National Committee voted to give South Carolina the first spot on the presidential nominating calendar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV names key newsroom leadership positions
Carrie Jones, the wife of Laurel murder suspect, is now also facing charges.
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested, now facing charges
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Woman dies in semi vs SUV crash in northwest Iowa

Latest News

Norfolk fire fighters battle house fire
UPDATE: Portions of Interstates 90 and 29 reopen Saturday morning
DHHS reports first Nebraska pediatric flu death
SportsFource Extra Week 3 Part 3