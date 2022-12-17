The Junior League of Sioux City hosted their annual Santa Day.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Junior League of Sioux City hosted their Santa Day today.

The event has been going on for more than a decade and is fun for the whole family.

Kids can come in and get a number of goodies including books and a present from Santa.

Santa Day is one of the ways the Junior League is able to give back to the Siouxland community.

”You know, the Junior League want to make sure no women or children are left behind and that’s what we’re here for I mean that’s what this is for is to help them. Maybe they can’t afford to go to the mall and get a picture with Santa you can come here, everything is free for the kids today,” said Holly Monkelien, the Junior League Discovery Shop Chair.

Monkelien also added that this is a feel-good event, which is a true reflection of the Junior League mission to uplift the community.

