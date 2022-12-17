The Junior League of Sioux City hosted their annual Santa Day

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Junior League of Sioux City hosted their Santa Day today.

The event has been going on for more than a decade and is fun for the whole family.

Kids can come in and get a number of goodies including books and a present from Santa.

Santa Day is one of the ways the Junior League is able to give back to the Siouxland community.

”You know, the Junior League want to make sure no women or children are left behind and that’s what we’re here for I mean that’s what this is for is to help them. Maybe they can’t afford to go to the mall and get a picture with Santa you can come here, everything is free for the kids today,” said Holly Monkelien, the Junior League Discovery Shop Chair.

Monkelien also added that this is a feel-good event, which is a true reflection of the Junior League mission to uplift the community.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV names key newsroom leadership positions
Carrie Jones, the wife of Laurel murder suspect, is now also facing charges.
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested, now facing charges
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

The Northwestern Red Raiders claim the 2022 NAIA Football National Title
Northwestern finishes season as NAIA Football National Champions, taking first national championship win in 39 years
#3 Northwestern VS #12 Keiser.
#3 Northwestern Vs #12 Keiser
The Junior League of Sioux City hosted their annual Santa Day.
The Jr. League of Sioux City hosted their annual Santa Day
National Wreaths across America Day celebrated here in Siouxland.
National Wreath Across America Day celebrated in Siouxland