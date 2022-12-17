Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - An American college student reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has been reunited with his mother.

A French diplomatic source reported Kenny Deland Jr. is now with his mother in the city of Lyon.

The two are expected to return to the United States soon.

On Friday, Deland had told relatives he was safe in Spain.

The family has not revealed what he told them about his whereabouts for the past two weeks.

Deland’s parents previously said they had not heard from their son since Nov. 27.

An investigation was opened two days later after fellow students at the University of Grenoble Alpes reported him missing.

