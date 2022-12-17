National Wreaths Across America Day celebrated in Siouxland

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is National Wreaths Across America Day, and a ceremony was hosted at the Sgt. Floyd Monument.

To honor veterans across the nation wreaths are placed at different monuments and military landmarks all over the country.

Each year the Sgt. Floyd Honor Guard and Lewis and Clark Center participate in the ceremony.

Having a wreath placed at the Sgt. Floyd Monument is important to the members of the Honor Guard.

”This is important to honor and respect the sacrifices that have been made to build a better union. Sgt. Floyd is the first casualty west of the Mississippi River in the US military, so we believe it’s important to carry on a tradition of honoring those men and women that have sacrificed their lives for our country,” said Mike Berger, a member of the Sgt. Floyd Honor Guard.

Berger also said it’s a great honor to be part of a national day with the goal of honoring veterans.

