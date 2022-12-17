Norfolk fire fighters battle house fire

Norfolk, Nebraska, (KTIV) The Norfolk Fire Division battled a house fire Friday evening at 408 South 6th Street.

First arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home, according to a news release. The department said firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames on the rear of the structure and heavy smoke on the interior of the home.

It took approximately 27 firefighters and 10 rigs about 20 minutes to control the fire and another 2 hours to overhaul the structure. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The property is estimated to be worth about $178,500 and sustained $80,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the NPD, NPPD, Hadar Fire, Black Hills Energy and Battle Creek Fire.

Remember to check your smoke detectors monthly by pushing the test button or following the manufactures instructions to make sure they are working properly.

