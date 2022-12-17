Northwestern seniors help remind team of ‘unfinished business’ heading into NAIA National Championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There have been countless hours of practice and hard work that Northwestern football has put in the entire season, and it all comes down to the NAIA National Championship game on Saturday.

There are plenty of seniors and fifth-year seniors on the team who was in this exact moment just two seasons ago in the national championship game. Their message to their teammates ahead of the game is simple, “We don’t need to do anything special; we just need to play the game that we play.”

The Red Raiders’ motto is “choose to pursue excellence daily.” The team came so close to an NAIA National Championship in 2020 but came up short of Lindsey Wilson.

“I don’t like talking about it. But it was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had,” said Darlin Marquez, senior left guard.

Ever since then, there’s been some unfinished business, remembering that exact feeling as the ultimate source of motivation.

“I think just being able to focus and remember that feeling and use that feeling for an advantage when we come on the field on Saturday is just a huge thing. We had a lot of people that have played in the national championship before and that’s such a benefit,” said Michael Storey, senior wide receiver.

The championship experience from all of the upperclassmen has helped lead the Red Raiders back to the championship game. They’ve been vocal leaders setting the standard of how to prepare for excellence.

“Honestly, it made us better. At the end of the day, you know, we would’ve liked to win. But we knew we weren’t done, we had a bunch of guys coming back, and it just added fuel to the fire just to have this chance, again,” said Marquez.

They hope they’re passing down their wisdom to the newcomers, so they in turn can one day lead the team as well.

“Just teaching these young guys how to properly prepare for a national championship is the biggest thing. And to ultimately just live in the moment, be present, where your feet are,” said Tanner Oleson, a fifth-year senior linebacker.

Those who have experienced this before know they have something special in this year’s team.

“A bunch of selfless guys, I’d say that’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people overlook that. But the amount of camaraderie on the team that we have is just incredible. Every single guy is out there for the guy next to them. It’s bigger than just an individual. It’s a team thing,” said Noah Van’t Hof, a fifth-year senior.

Now as many of these seniors take the field one last time, they can walk on the field confident in knowing they’ve given it their all.

“Our seniors are outstanding leaders. Those guys take nothing for granted. The way those guys attack each day has been really special. They know the opportunity that they have in front of them. They want to make the most of it, and they’ve really made the most of each and every opportunity,” said Matt McCarty, Northwestern football head coach.

This team is motivated more than ever to bring home the first national championship since 1983, a full 39 years ago. They want to be the group that goes down in history.

