Northwestern wins against Keiser, taking NAIA National Football title

Northwestern at Durham for NAIA Championship game
Northwestern at Durham for NAIA Championship game(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raiders have won the NAIA National Football title against Keiser University.

Northwestern took the victory 35-25 in Durham, North Carolina.

This championship game started off slow with neither team able to score in the first period. But Keiser scored the first touchdown with just under five minutes left in the second. And Northwestern quickly responded with a touchdown of their own with the game tied 7-7 going into the second half.

Northwestern took the lead in the third period, scoring a touchdown in the first few minutes. Responding to this, Keiser tied the score again 14-14 before getting a field goal soon after, taking the lead 17-14. But Northwestern would end the period in the lead 21-17 getting a touchdown in the final minutes.

Northwestern then expanded their lead, with the score sitting 28-17 with less than fifteen minutes in the game. Keiser would close that gap with a touchdown halfway through the fourth, getting a two-point conversion to make the score 25-28. But with less than two minutes left in the game, Northwestern would get another touchdown, ending the game 35-25.

KTIV’s Amber Salas was at the game today. Be sure to tune into News 4 at Six tonight for her full recap of the game.

