Officials order clean up Iowa plant rocked by explosion

At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion in Marengo this morning.
At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion in Marengo this morning.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORENGO, IA (KTIV)

Iowa officials have ordered a company to clean up and stabilize its shingle recycling plant where an explosion and fire last week that injured around a dozen people and forced the evacuation of nearby homes. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately stabilize hazardous conditions at the Marengo plant, to remove all solid waste on-site and to clean up contaminated soil and water. The order also details an unsuccessful 19-month effort by the department to inspect the plant and get information from C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, about its operations.

