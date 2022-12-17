Shop With A Cop works to establish trust with area children

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - South Sioux City’s local law enforcement held this year’s Shop with a Cop at the South Sioux Wal-Mart store, Friday, December 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is the 23rd year the SCPD has participated in Shop with A Cop. The funding for the event is made possible through a grant. This year, the South Sioux City PD was able to obtain a $2750 grant for the program.

“There were 22 students that were able to take part in Shop With A Cop this year,” stated South Sioux City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

The South Sioux City High School Liaison Officer is Brian Van Burkem and the Middle School Liaison Officer is Jeremiah Johnson.

“The program is really about to help out those in need. They want to do good for their family and just don’t have the means,” stated officer Jeremiah Johnson, the middle school liaison officer.

Students are chosen from each of the elementary schools, St. Michael’s, and the middle school to participate in the program each year. The children are chosen with the help of school counselors, administrators, and the police department.

“I’ve been a cop for 15 years, and this is my first semester being a liaison officer. It’s fun, it’s totally different than being on the street. It helps establish a good relationship with the students. They get to see the lighter side of a police officer. The kids really look up to you. They get to hang-out with you. All of the kids think it’s really cool!” stated Johnson.

The students involved in the program meet up with their designated police officer at Wal-Mart. They then have an hour to go shopping with the officer, who assists in reaching toys or items that might be placed too high on a shelf, to chat about who the presents are for, why they are choosing that particular gift for that family member, or just life in general. It gives the students a chance to see the officers as a person, and someone they can trust. Once the presents have been gathered, and checked out, then the Wal-Mart staff members assisting with the program wrap the gifts and place name tags on them while the students are treated to milk and cookies back in the layaway area of the store. The police officers and Wal-Mart employees make sure that the presents are then delivered to each of the student’s homes.

“We’re very fortunate the Siouxland community are pro-police. The police and community get along so well together,” said Johnson.

The Shop with a Cop program originated in St. Paul, MN, in 2000. Retired Chief, John Harrington, with the St. Paul Police Department, initiated the program to help foster relationships with the police officers and young people from kindergarten through the sixth grade. Funding for the program came from the police department’s Weed and Seed dollars. The first year, the program assisted 50 youth, with 15 officers, including the retired Chief.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.