Sioux City Fire Rescue presents four new fire trucks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue presented their new 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines. The four new engines will replace engines one, three, five and six.

“These will we expect these to last about 25 years they will as Chief Everette alluded to they’ll be in front line what we call front line service, they’ll be the first out the door for about 15 years,” said Assistant Chief Robert Wilson, as he expects these new engines will be in service for a long time.

After their front-line service, these engines will move to reserve status and be used as backups ready if needed.

Assistant Chief Wilson says there are several new features that will help firefighters, but one, in particular, is for the health of the crew.

“Inside the cab is what’s called a clean air filtration system, and what that will do will keep some of the cancer-causing particulates and other contaminates out of the cab as much as possible,” said Wilson.

Other new features on these trucks include an improved air-ride suspension system, a quick-release hose mounted to the front of the rig for smaller fires, a larger cab and improved storage systems.

These four new engines will replace engines at stations in Greenville, Morningside, Singing Hills and downtown.

The older engines will be put into reserve status while the previous reserve engines fifty, seventy and eighty will go to city auction.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.