Supreme Court to decide if a judge can sentence a felon to only pay a fine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Supreme Court will decide if a Woodbury County judge can sentence a convicted felon with just a fine.

The judge found that the suspect, John Baker, had non-violent convictions in his past and that he wouldn’t be a good fit for work release because he was homeless. Baker entered a guilty plea for felony possession of meth for a third or subsequent time.

Prosecutors asked for a five year probation with prison time if he broke the rules. But the judge sided with Baker, ordering him to just pay a fine of over $1,000.

Prosecutors argued the fine only sentence was illegal, and an appeals court agreed. But, before the case was fully settled, the Iowa Supreme Court decided to step in. In decision, Judge Jeffrey Nealy said he’s only imposed a similar sentence a handful of times in his career.

Baker’s defense team noted that he’d already served 138 days in pre-trial confinement before the sentence was imposed. The judge noted that if Baker was found guilty on another felony charge, he could be sentenced as a habitual offender and receive significant prison time.

The Iowa Supreme Court will ultimately decide the issue.

